But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.9% over the last year.
The average South Hams house price in November was £431,244, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3% decrease on October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 2.7%, but South Hams was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Hams rose by £4,000 – putting the area fifth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in South Hams spent an average of £342,600 on their property – £3,200 more than a year ago, and £92,800 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £482,500 on average in November – 40.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in South Hams in November – they dropped 1.5% in price, to £648,765 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 1.1%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in South Hams compare?
Buyers paid 35.1% more than the average price in the South West (£319,000) in November for a property in South Hams. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £509,000 on average, and 1.2 times the price as in South Hams. Cotswold properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£213,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- South Hams: £431,244
- The South West: £319,221
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- South Hams: +0.9%
- The South West: -4.1%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: +4.6%
- Torridge: -6.7%