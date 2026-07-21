Mr Castle added: “Our research shows overpricing is now a very common, and costly, mistake. The first three weeks on the market are crucial. That’s when listings attract the most attention online and buyers who are waiting for something new are ready to spring into action. If you price too high, you miss that window. Price reductions also weaken your negotiating position. When buyers see a reduction they assume there’s further room to haggle. It’s time we said goodbye to optimistic valuations and instead listened to what’s really happening in the property market today.”