A housing development in Dartmouth has been shortlisted for a national property industry award.
South West housebuilder Baker Estates has been named as a finalist in the ‘Best Development’ category at the Housebuilder Magazine Awards for its Little Cotton Farm development.
The company's entry centres on The Mulberry, a five-bedroom detached house at the development, which features around 2,400 sq ft of living space and has been built using locally sourced stone.
Little Cotton Farm, designed by Dartmouth-based architects Clifton Emery, includes a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, apartments and bungalows.
Baker Estates said more than 250 homes have now been completed, including affordable housing.
The developer said it redesigned the original layout to maximise natural light and countryside views while creating additional public open space overlooking the South Devon National Landscape, Start Point, and the coast.
Graham Hutton, deputy managing director of Baker Estates, said the shortlist reflected "years of hard work" by the company's team.
"We are delighted to be shortlisted for a national industry award once again," he said.
Mr Hutton said the company had worked closely with local stakeholders during the planning process and that the final design reflected community feedback.
In an online residents group, commenters commended the estate’s “terrific” and “friendly” community and its close proximity to local amenities, with one person saying Bakers Estates are “decent builders” who offer well-sized properties.
The Housebuilder Awards are widely considered among the most prestigious and coveted accolades in the UK residential development sector, and carry significant weight within the industry.
Little Cotton Farm is one of seven finalists in the category, alongside developments by Barratt Redrow, Bellway, Croudace Homes, Lucy Developments and Spitfire Homes.
The winners will be announced at the Housebuilder Magazine Awards ceremony at the InterContinental London – The O2 on 12 November.
The scheme is one of the largest recent housing developments in Dartmouth and has been built over several phases.
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