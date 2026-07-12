A house described as “one of the most dramatic coastal estates in the South West” is for sale in the South Hams, with a £10 million price tag.
Redlap House commands a breathtaking position overlooking the full sweep of Start Bay, and comes with its own private cove, a winding drive through woodland, and more than 30 acres of gardens, terraces and wild coastal land.
Just down the road from Stoke Fleming village, two miles from Dartmouth, and 12 miles from Totnes, the property - which looks like it should feature in an Agatha Christie novel - has recently featured in Country Life magazine and is listed on the property website Rightmove.
But we can’t show it to you.
A spokesman involved in the sale told us: “We've been following a very carefully managed media strategy in line with the owner's wishes. Any images currently in circulation have been released under specific agreements.”
Photographs in a luxury brochure show lavish interiors, beautiful bedrooms, and carefully cultivated gardens.
International luxury-lifestyle magazine and website the Robb Report featured the property, and said: “Blackpool Sands, the next cove over, served as a filming location for The Roses, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. In the 2025 film, South Devon convincingly stands in for Northern California, its clear waters and steep, green cliffs reflecting the same rugged coastal drama.”
Meanwhile Country Life reported that Redlap House had been sold a handful of times in the last 50 years. Journalist Penny Churchill wrote that it was sold in 1980, 2009 and again in 2015. It quoted Devon-based property consultant Martin Lamb, who described Redlap House as ‘one of the most dramatic small private coastal estates in the South Hams, if not the entire South-West’.
The property includes an artist’s studio and a new leisure suite, including a 65-ft swimming pool.
The estate includes a barbecue lodge, a cabin, an estate office, and a garage block with six car bays. The garden includes a helicopter landing pad.
Redlap House itself was predominantly built in the late 18th century during the Georgian period. According to local rumour, it was once owned by the Governor of Dartmouth Castle, who was said to be actively engaged in smuggling, reportedly constructing false walls in the hall at Redlap House to conceal illegal contraband.
A hidden underground tunnel is rumoured to lead from Redlap Cove up to the house, although it’s never been found. King George V is said to have visited the property during his time as Prince of Wales, and during the 1930s, Redlap was owned by the prominent actor and theatre-manager Cyril Maude.
Among Maude’s cultural circle was the Poet Laureate, John Masefield, who visited the South Hams.
Whilst we are not allowed to show you Redlap House, you can see it for yourself. It is listed on Rightmove.co.uk and on the Blue Book Agency website, bluebookagency.com
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