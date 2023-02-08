The 2022/23 Devon Tourism Awards were held recently at Plymouth Argyle Football Club and the South Hams scooped a great number of prizes.
The Cottages at Blackadon Farm at Ivybridge were the most awarded tourism business of any kind during the last three years, racking up eight awards.
Bolberry Farm Cottages in Salcombe won gold while The Cottages at Blackadon Farm in Ivybridge won silver in the Dog Friendly Business of the Year category.
The Cottages also won gold in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.
The Dartmouth Steam Railway & River Boat Company got bronze in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year. Gold in the Pub of the Year went to The Cricket Inn at Kingsbridge.
The Cottages at Blackadon Farm won gold in the Resilience and Innovation Award.
The Angel in Dartmouth received silver and the Gara Rock in Salcombe broinze in the Restaurant of the Year category. The Cottages won Silver in the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year category.
Gara Rock at Salcombe won silver in the Small Hotel Category of the Year.
The Small Visitor Attraction of the Year Gold went to Calancombe Estate and Dartmouth Distillery Co at Modbury.
Bronze in the Spa & Wellbeing Experience of the Year went to Salcombe Harbour Hotel & Spa.
Gara Rock returned to win gold in the Wedding Venue of the Year category.