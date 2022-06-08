South Hams District Council’s Special meeting is taking place now

A special meeting of South Hams District Council is being held now to try to resolve concerns over bin collections.

Among the problems have been missed collections and the cancelling of garden waste collections.

FCC took over responsibility for waste collections in the South Hams in April 2019.

Contractor FCC Environment has apologised and said it had been difficult recruiting staff, but it was committed to resolving the situation. A council spokesman said the authority had taken legal advice and had written to FCC “demanding that they rectify the situation as a matter of priority”.

The Council said the problems had: “gone on far too long and it urgently requires a resolution”.