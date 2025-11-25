South Hams District Council is delighted to announce the creation of a series of new urban mini meadows across Ivybridge, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing local biodiversity and supporting wildlife.
The initiative, delivered in partnership with ParkLife South West CIC and local volunteers, is transforming selected Council-owned greenspaces into vibrant wildflower meadows. The chosen sites have already benefited from relaxed mowing regimes and have been carefully selected to make sure the meadows do not impact formal or informal recreation.
The work currently underway includes removing the top layer of grass, moss, and organic matter (scarifying), then sowing a locally sourced perennial wildflower mix, including yellow rattle—a key species for meadow creation.
Signage will be at each location to explain the project and encourage community engagement.
Once they are established, these meadows will bring life and colour to Ivybridge’s green spaces, providing vital food and shelter for insects such as bees and butterflies, as well as birds and small mammals.
The project is funded through Section 106 contributions from a planning development specifically allocated for off-site biodiversity measures to enhance habitats in Ivybridge.
Maintenance will be carried out to ensure the meadows get off to a good start, and the meadow can be expected to improve year by year as the perennial flowers get established.
Cllr John McKay, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “This project is a fantastic example of how we can work together with our communities and partners to create spaces that benefit both people and wildlife. These meadows will not only brighten up our greenspaces but will also provide much-needed habitats for pollinators and other species. We look forward to seeing them flourish and hope to expand the scheme in the coming years.”
The meadow areas are being created on land on, or next to:
- Bridge Park
- Manor Drive
- Near Cornwood Rd (towards Spinney)
- Near Marjore Kelly Way
- Triangle off Cole Lane
- Verge alongside Rivers Close
- Northern end of St Peters Way
- West side of path alongside B3213
- Rue St Pierre
- Gorse Way
- Orchard between Blackthorn Drive and Filham Moor Close
- Corner of Woolcombe and Godwell Lane
ParkLife South West Director Keith Rennells, said: "It is great to be involved in such vital work in Ivybridge. Britain has lost 97% of its wildflower meadows over the last century, and those that remain tend to be small and fragmented. So it is important that we create new ones, and these eleven new meadows combine to provide a rich habitat for insects, birds and small mammals. They are dotted all around town, and we've had a really positive response from the community, people are seeing the benefit to local wildlife."
The Council hopes that if successful, the meadows scheme can be expanded in future years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.