South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 24 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A385, A384 and rejoin A38 at Dartbidge.
• A38, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for white lining works. Exit slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill junction, to turn and return westbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills, to turn and return eastbound.
• A38, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road closed for white lining works. Diversion via the A38 eastbound to Marley Head, junction and the B3372.
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, from South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for white lining works. Diversion via the B3372.
• A38, from 8pm December 4 to 4am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.