Due to ongoing vandalism, South Hams District Council have made the tough decision to close their Catbike e-bike hub at Weston Lane in Bridgetown with immediate effect.
The council currently has six bikes that are out of action due to the damage caused by vandalism.
The nature of the damage on heavy-duty bike bolts indicates the damage is targeted and premeditated, and the council believes it’ll keep happening unless they close the hub.
A spokesperson said: “It’s frustrating news, and we’re sorry to users of the Catbikes in the Bridgetown area.
“ We’re considering other potential locations in the Bridgetown area to install a new bike hub and would welcome suggestions through our ongoing consultation: https://catbikes.commonplace.is/ “
