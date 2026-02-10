Rowcroft Hospice is calling on people in the South Hams to come together for a powerful fundraising challenge that will help local families facing the hardest of times.
With the ‘Every Moment Matters Appeal’ - a 36-hour matched funding campaign - the hospice aims to raise £200,000 to fund specialist care for people with life-limiting illnesses across the region.
The campaign will start at 10am on Sunday February 22 and finish at 10pm on Monday February 23.
During this period, all donations will be matched by local businesses, groups and generous individuals, effectively doubling the impact of every contribution.
At the heart of the appeal is a message that defines Rowcroft’s care: every moment matters.
It’s the philosophy that guides the hospice in helping people make the most of precious time with loved ones.
With just 36 hours to meet the target, every moment of the campaign counts too - every donation, every conversation, and every share can make a real difference.
For Sue Goss, 69, from Dartmouth, the support from Rowcroft was a lifeline during the most difficult days of her life, when her husband Lyn was living with cancer before his death in October 2022.
“Lyn was very outdoorsy and friendly,” said Sue.
“We lived in Kent for 22 years while he worked as a police dog handler, and when he was offered early retirement, we moved back to Dartmouth where we were both born.
“He later found work as a falconer at Woodlands theme park, a job he absolutely adored.
“He had a real passion for birds and an incredible knowledge of them.”
The couple received hospice support after Lyn’s cancer, was first diagnosed in 2020 as melanoma, spreading suddenly in August 2022.
“He was in and out of hospital, but he wished to be at home at the end, and thanks to the Rowcroft team, we were able to make that possible,” Sue said.
The hospice nurses and healthcare assistants were with Lyn for the last four days of his life, providing care and comfort at home.
“The night staff were an absolute godsend.“
“For four nights, someone stayed by Lyn’s side so I could get some proper rest.”
Rowcroft provided a bed for Lyn downstairs, along with support for his medication and syringe driver.
“Their knowledge was brilliant – they took the time to explain everything so clearly, which helped me stay calm and stopped me from panicking.”
Sue recalls how the hospice team helped her come to terms with what was happening.
“In a way, I think I was in denial about what was coming, and it wasn't until Rowcroft arrived that I realised the end was near for Lyn.
“The team were just brilliant, and I didn’t feel alone.
Sue emphasised the difference the hospice made for her family. “If Rowcroft hadn’t been there, it would have been incredibly hard on all of us.
“They supported us through everything, especially as it was the first time the kids had experienced the loss of someone so close.
“It was a real comfort to be at home, where we could simply be ourselves.”
