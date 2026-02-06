A Plymouth-based charity has launched an ambitious mission to walk the distance to the Moon to mark a historic space anniversary and a significant personal milestone.
On Tuesday, February 3, members of Luna’s Fund began a collective journey to cover 384,400 kilometres — the distance from the Earth to the lunar surface.
The start of the ‘Steps to the Moon’ challenge was timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Luna 9, the first spacecraft to achieve a soft landing on the Moon on February 3, 1966.
The date carries a deeper weight for the charity’s founder, Aimee Green. The organisation was established in memory of her daughter, Luna, who was stillborn in 2017. Had she lived, Luna would have celebrated her ninth birthday this year.
"The landing inspired a challenge of our own," Ms Green said. "It grew organically after my dad noticed the anniversary of Luna 9. The idea is to give families a sense of purpose."
To kick off the event, an intimate group of trustees and supporters walked across the Tamar Bridge, which links Devon and Cornwall — the two counties served by the charity.
The public is now being urged to contribute their own distances by walking, running, cycling, or even scooting. Organisers say the challenge is designed to be inclusive, counting everything from marathon training to the daily school run.
"We understand how important it is to have a focus following baby loss," Ms Green added. "We hope this is just what our families and supporters need."
The charity aims to reach its "lunar target" by 29 November, the date of Luna’s birthday.
Participants can track their progress via the fitness app Strava, with all funds raised going toward supporting grieving families across the South West.
