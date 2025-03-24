In 2024, the RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary of saving lives at sea, and the South Hams community played a pivotal role in making it a record-breaking year for fundraising for the Salcombe and Kingsbridge RNLI Fundraising Crew who raised an impressive total of over £250,000.
A highlight of the fundraising efforts was the iconic Salcombe Field of Light, designed by Bruce Munro, which alone raised £120,000.
A wide range of other local events and generous donations also contributed to the success of the year.
“This was truly a community-wide effort, with support from local councils, businesses, and organisations around the Salcombe and Kingsbridge Estuary,” said Philip Ward, Fundraising Chair for the RNLI Salcombe & Kingsbridge Fundraising Crew.
“The dedication of hundreds of volunteers made this achievement possible, and we would like to thank everyone who helps keep our Volunteer Crew and lifeboats safe.”
The record-breaking fundraising efforts underscore the strong spirit of support for the RNLI in the South Hams, ensuring that the charity can continue its vital work for years to come.
2025 is a new year with new challenges for fundraising in the RNLI as running costs for all organisations increase and their lifeboats operations costs are no different.
It costs around £280,000 per year to keep the Salcombe Lifeboats operational 365/24.
The support of the local community continues to be vital.
The Salcombe Field of Light 200 continues to shine until April 31, 2025, and you can get close up and immersive with the art at Cross Gardens in Salcombe (near Holy Trinity Church).
Salcombe Lifeboat Station is the base for RNLI search and rescue operations at Salcombe.
The first lifeboat was stationed in the town in 1869.
The Salcombe Lifeboat has twice capsized, in 1916 with the loss of 13 lives, and in 1983 with no loss of life