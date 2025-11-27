South Hams District Council has agreed to support a business case for reshaped and reimagined local services in the county and submitted the plan to Government.
East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torridge and West Devon district councils have jointly developed Reimagining Devon: Believe in Better, a business case for local government reorganisation in the county.
The proposal is the districts’ answer to the UK Government’s plan to simplify the structure of local services in England.
All seven councils have considered the document before the submission deadline on Friday November 28.
South Hams District Council agreed to support the plan, meaning all seven districts have now agreed to the proposal.
The proposal would give the county three unitary authorities:
Torbay and Southern Devon – a unitary authority with South Hams, Teignbridge, Torbay and West Devon
Exeter and Northern Devon – a unitary authority with East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon and Torridge
Plymouth City Council remaining a standalone unitary authority.
The proposal, along with the other submissions for Devon, will be the subject of a government-led public consultation which is expected to take place in early 2026.
South Hams District Council Leader Cllr Dan Thomas said: “The council’s official support for the Reimagining Devon plan is an important step.
“Our elected members have backed the proposal to create new councils which are designed to deliver high quality services in a cost-effective way and will be responsive and accountable to the needs of our communities.
“A formal consultation will take place in the new year, and we hope everyone will use the opportunity to have their say .”
A decision on which proposal will be taken forward is expected from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in summer 2026.
Elections for the new authority would then take place in May 2027 before it commences in 2028.
The full proposal, Reimagining Devon: Believe in Better, is available to view at www.reimaginingdevon.org
