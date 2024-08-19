The South Hams Arts Trail will take place this year from Saturday, October 12 to Sunday, October 27.
Embark on an artistic adventure with over 50 artists showcasing their work across 20 unique venues in beautiful locations such as Kingsbridge Market Hall, Avon Mill Café, Devon Studios in Loddiswell, and Newton Ferrers Yacht Club. You'll have the chance to engage with artists, purchase their original pieces of art, and participate in workshops designed to help you unleash your own creativity.
A spokesperson for the South Hams Arts Forum said, "This year's Arts Trail introduces many new makers working in a mix of disciplines, alongside much-loved returning artists showcasing new and exciting works. From painting and sculpture to textiles, ceramics, and more, there's something to captivate every art enthusiast."
“The South Hams Arts Trail is more than just an exhibition; it is a platform for local artists to share their creativity and passion with a wider audience. This year, we have over 50 artists participating, from Dartmouth to Plymouth, offering a unique opportunity for community connection and support, especially for those who might otherwise have limited access to such opportunities.” they added.
To find out more about the event, you can pick up a free brochure from local spots around the South Hams or download a copy from the South Hams Arts Forum website, where you'll find artist details and venue information.
You can also share your favourite artist or route by using the hashtag #Artstrail2024 or tagging SHAF with @southhamsartsforum on social media.