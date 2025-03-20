A new pet crematorium is to open in South Devon despite more than 30 objections.
Goodmans Pet Cremations reassured South Hams Council’s planning committee that the facility would be safe and odourless.
In a statement, applicant Fay Goodman said there is a ‘concerning’ trend for people dumping animals in black bin bags or in wild areas. “This not only disrespects the memory of beloved pets but can also lead to environmental issues,” she said.
“This is a respectful and dignified option.”
The crematorium will part of the Ermington Workshops industrial site and will cater for up to seven pets a day.
Councillors heard that the only emission from the chimney would be steam and there would be no smell issues. One objector protested that the location is wrong, and a local water course could be contaminated.
Robert Owens, objecting on behalf of Ermington Parish Council, said having an oil-fired incinerator would go against the council’s decarbonisation policy. He also raised questions over the height of the chimney, the adequacy of car parking, the risk of pollution and the resulting smell from the process.
“It is very difficult to get rid of the odour created by burning flesh,” he said.
Councillors had a number of questions about the proposed facilities, but heard that there are no planning grounds to turn down the application.