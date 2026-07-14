South Devon National Landscape has been recognised with a prestigious national Bees’ Needs Award.
It is in the Communities category for its groundbreaking Life on the Edge project, celebrating its support of pollinators and creation of thriving habitats across South Devon.
The award forms part of Defra’s annual Bees’ Needs Awards programme, which celebrates organisations and community groups that make significant contributions to helping pollinators through habitat creation, conservation and public engagement.
The awards mark the start of Bees’ Needs Week 2026, which runs from July 13 to 20, encouraging everyone to take simple actions to support bees and other pollinating insects.
Rob Skinner Life on the Edge Project Manager will receive the award at a ceremony held at RHS Wisley, where it will be presented by Mary Creagh MP, Defra’s Minister for Nature.
The award recognises the success of the multi partner Life on the Edge project led by South Devon National Landscape, made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
It’s a pioneering initiative that is safeguarding some of South Devon’s most important coastal habitats while inspiring local communities to take action for nature.
Since its launch in 2023, the project has: protected 143.91 hectares of habitat for pollinators across South Devon, helped protect key sites including Prawle Point, home to the UK's last known colony of the Six-banded Nomad Bee, engaged more than 9,300 people through events, activities and learning opportunities, benefited from the dedication of volunteers who have contributed more than 300 volunteer days to support conservation work.
Rob Skinner Life on the Edge Project said “We are delighted that Life on the Edge has been recognised with a national Bees’ Needs Award.
“This achievement reflects the dedication of our partners, volunteers, landowners and local communities who have worked together to create and restore habitats that support pollinators and help nature recover.
“Pollinators are essential to healthy ecosystems, and this award recognises the positive impact that can be achieved when people come together to protect and enhance the landscapes we value.
“We are particularly proud that our work is helping to safeguard rare species such as the Long- Horned Bee at Prawle Point while connecting thousands of people with the natural environment.”
Stuart Riddle, Life on The Edge Community Officer said “It has been a huge pleasure working with such enthusiastic community groups and schools whilst raising the profile of these endangered invertebrates, they will be thrilled to hear about the Award.”
The Communities category recognises projects that make positive changes to encourage and increase pollinator-friendly habitats and food sources, improving sites for both wildlife and people.
The Life on the Edge project demonstrated success across all these areas through practical conservation, habitat restoration, volunteer involvement and public engagement.
The award highlights the importance of partnerships in delivering nature recovery at a landscape scale and showcases South Devon as a national example of how communities can support pollinators and biodiversity.
The Bees’ Needs Awards are organised by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to recognise outstanding initiatives that support pollinators.
The awards coincide with Bees’ Needs Week, which takes place from July 13 to 20.
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