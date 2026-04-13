Music lovers are in for a spectacular night this May as Rocket Max, widely celebrated as the leading Elton John tribute artist, celebrates the life and phenomenal career of Sir Elton John, as he takes to the stage at The Flavel in Dartmouth.
Renowned for his authenticity, Rocket Max delivers a performance that captures the essence of Elton John at his peak.
From the iconic piano melodies to the unmistakable vocal style, every note is performed with precision and passion.
Audiences often remark that it’s not just a tribute—it’s like stepping back in time to witness the real thing.
Their aim is very simple - to be the most musically authentic Elton John show out there, and to do justice to the great man's legacy - after all, anybody can dress up.
There's far more to it than that.
Rocket Max doesn’t stand alone.
Backed by a stellar, tight-knit band, the show recreates the full concert experience, bringing Elton John’s legendary catalogue to life.
Expect to hear all the classics, performed exactly as fans remember them—powerful, emotional, and unforgettable.
With over a decade of touring the world aboard international cruise ships, Rocket Max has built a global reputation for excellence. His performances have captivated audiences across continents, earning standing ovations and devoted fans wherever he goes.
It’s this experience and dedication that make every show truly special.
This is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of one of music’s greatest icons.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the magic for the first time, Rocket Max promises an evening of pure entertainment.
Seeing is believing, so make sure you catch Rocket Max live at the Flavel Theatre, Dartmouth, on May 9.
It is your chance to experience the music, the energy, and the magic
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