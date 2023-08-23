They are kicking off the festival with a Friday night race, preceded by a cafe and bar, selling beer and non alcoholic beer provided by Salcombe Brewery.
A spokesperson said: ‘’The farmer has kindly given access to his fields, overlooking the idyllic Hope Cove, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better location to wake up to in the south west- close to ideal swimming spots in Hope Cove, East Soar and Bantham Bay.
‘’This year, we will have a camp village and festival village, which will be clearly separated, to allow flow and easy access.
‘’The campsite is suitable for up to 50 tents, parking and camper vans, as well as serving as the fulcrum for all our trail events, which is ideal for spectators.
“We’ll be offering extra toilet facilities and basic showers, as well as two lovely venues for our speaker’s and music evening.”
For the night run there’s a choice of 5k, 10k or half marathon, marathon and Summit Wild Ultra as well as kid’s races.
They will kick off the festival with a family-friendly guided run on Friday, before the swim run and Hard Rock Coast swim, as well as 10k and 5k events on Saturday and the half marathon, marathon and ultra on the Sunday.
On the Saturday evening, there will be a fire and music in the main venue.
You can drop your kid’s off at forest school from 10am to 12 and 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, with their experienced and qualified forest school leader Ginny, while taking part in an event, or one of their guided wild swims.
To join the forest school, you can buy tickets separately or book weekender tickets (camping and parking).
There’ll be a kid’s film night and the cafe and bar opens on Friday evening to kick start the weekend. On Saturday there’s a speaker’s evening at the Fisherman’s Reading Rooms and live music.
There will be kid’s races, local food, a drinks bar and a speaker’s evening, film night, outdoor yoga, functional movement sessions, a wild swim and walks.
To find out more you can visit the website: https://www.wildrunning.co.uk/event/the-something-wild-festival-2023/
The postcode for your Sat Nav is TQ73HW.