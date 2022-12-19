PetsPyjamas Managing Director James Williams commented: “Taking your dog away to somewhere they are welcomed is very much the norm nowadays. This feels like miles away from when we first started working with the hospitality industry in 2014, trying to switch their stance from merely dog tolerant to truly dog welcoming. Leading the pack in the best in dog friendly holidays ever since, we always strive to offer something for everyone and every dog - and our annual awards shine a spotlight on the properties offering our most in demand kind of break. With all our brilliant winners, dogs have all the ammo they need to pet, set, GO in 2023 and we congratulate Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa on their place in the awards.”