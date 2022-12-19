Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa in Salcombe has been Awarded the title of ‘Fido’s Family Friendly’ in PetsPyjamas’ Dog-Friendly Travel Awards
PetsPyjamas, a dog-friendly holiday company established in 2014, has revealed the winners of their 2022 Dog-Friendly Travel Awards, and in this year’s awards, Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa has won.
Chosen from the company’s extensive portfolio of dog-friendly hotels, cottages, country houses and B&Bs in the UK and abroad, Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa is one of 13 winning properties where a dog can enjoy a brilliant getaway this side of Christmas and beyond.
The awards consider a property’s ability to offer dog-loving atmosphere and staff at all times; three or more dog-friendly rooms available to book; four-legged access to some of the property’s communal areas and the ability to dine with their owners, with special pet menus being a bonus. They also look at dog facilities and provisions such as a bed, bowls and treats in the property and nearby dog-friendly attractions such as a fabulous doggy walks or a dog-friendly beach.
Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa impressed PetsPyjamas judges and received their ‘Fido’s Family Friendly’ title thanks to its warm welcome for all. When not exploring the local area for walks, crabbing and swimming, as well as the seaside town of Salcombe with the pooch in tow, the judges loved the host of onsite activities at Soar Mill including the heated saltwater swimming pool, lawn tennis, kids’ play area and table games, as well as the brilliant family-friendly rooms and suites.
Speaking about their award, Matt Barton, General Manager at Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa said: “We like to make sure that the four-legged family friends enjoy their time as much as their ‘best friends’ who bring them along, with plenty of doghouse comforts laid on, pooch friendly dining area, paws washer and doggy treats a plenty. It’s certainly a dog’s life here at the Cove!”
PetsPyjamas Managing Director James Williams commented: “Taking your dog away to somewhere they are welcomed is very much the norm nowadays. This feels like miles away from when we first started working with the hospitality industry in 2014, trying to switch their stance from merely dog tolerant to truly dog welcoming. Leading the pack in the best in dog friendly holidays ever since, we always strive to offer something for everyone and every dog - and our annual awards shine a spotlight on the properties offering our most in demand kind of break. With all our brilliant winners, dogs have all the ammo they need to pet, set, GO in 2023 and we congratulate Soar Mill Cove Hotel & Spa on their place in the awards.”
The South Hams are home to many dog friendly areas and beaches, including Thurlestone beach, Snape’s point, Hope Cove, North Sands, Mill Bay beach and more.