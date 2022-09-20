Slamboree return to Pig’s Nose Inn
Slamboree gig review
Pig’s Nose Inn, East Prawle
By Kate Cotton
After venturing down dark and winding country lanes we arrived at the holiday at the end of the world - for the post-lockdown return of Slamboree at East Prawl’s Pig’s Nose Inn last Saturday.
And boy was everyone ready to party.
Slamboree hit the stage running with their trademark festival style mix of rave-y tunes, circus tricks and anarchic dance ensembles. New songs from their forthcoming album went down as well as their classics and the Pig’s Nose events barn-like hall erupted.
Slamboree really are the greatest showmen and women. Lead singer and compere Kathika Rabbit enthralled the crowd, in a fantastic rubber basque and fishnet stockings, ever the beautiful diva. The dancers, led by Lizzie West, went through countless costume changes and hilarious pieces, including as “drearleaders” and wrestlers, in foam muscle body suits. And face-painted Pete Howarth both horrified and entertained with his bag of circus tricks, including putting a power drill up his nose and dislocating his limbs.
Mike Freear, the band’s creator, was as upbeat and fresh as ever on bass and guitar and Charlie Stirzaker knocked hell out of that drumkit. They seemed to be missing a dungaree-d trombone player, but I guess not everything can return to normal after two years of lockdown.
Slamboree profess to dearly love playing at the Pig’s Nose Inn and who can blame them. The pub’s events are highlights of the Devon live calendar. It has a wonderful intimate old school vibe and an interesting history, including as a smuggler’s inn for shipwreck booty. Its re-invention as a music venue has been hugely welcomed down here.
Peter, Lesley and Joss took the pub over two decades ago, before which Peter’s musical CV included starting up one of the first UK music studios, accommodating everyone from The Clash and Led Zeppelin to Kylie and Amy Winehouse.
The last time I saw Slamboree was right here in 2019 and we had no idea what was to come. This summer has been a triumphant return to festivals and parties, and Saturday’s gig was the icing on the cake for many.
A double encore of Fodder and the anthemic La Revolución left us all uplifted as we drifted home under a starry September sky.
