Harbour House in Kingsbridge will be the host of this year’s highly anticipated Sixth Sense Art and Photography Exhibition, taking place from February 28 to March 2. The exhibition will display the impressive work of talented sixth form students from Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) reflecting a broad range of creative ideas, techniques, and artistic exploration developed for their personal investigations and coursework units.
Harbour House’s mission is to enrich the lives of the people in Kingsbridge and surrounding communities through art, creativity, and wellbeing practices.
They achieve this through an inspiring and inclusive programme of exhibitions, performances and educational activities that invite everyone to participate.
Throughout their sixth form journey, KCC students have been encouraged to explore their creativity through structured yet independent learning.
This exhibition celebrates their progression, showcasing diverse art forms such as drawing, painting, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, ceramics, mixed-media, and photography.
Students also develop their critical skills in research, drawing, and reflection, while gaining a deep understanding of design principles and the formal elements of art.
The art curriculum at KCC emphasises continuous learning through four key components that build cumulatively over time.
As students progress, they develop the essential skills of researching, experimenting with materials, recording ideas, and producing personal artistic responses.
Each year, students are introduced to an ever-expanding world of artists, cultures, and artistic movements, enhancing their understanding of the societal impact of art.
In addition to the core curriculum, the school offers a variety of extra-curricular opportunities, including open studios, clubs, and specialist workshops.
These experiences allow students to extend their learning and build connections with professionals in the creative industry.
The exhibition also serves as a key event in celebrating student achievement, illustrating the value of art and design education and its impact on the broader community.
The public are invited to attend and experience firsthand the creativity, hard work, and dedication that Kingsbridge students have poured into their projects.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"Our art and design curriculum not only nurtures creativity but also equips students with the skills to become reflective and engaged learners.
This exhibition is a celebration of their journey and the immense talent within our school community.
I do hope as many people as possible will pop along and take a look at the fantastic work on display."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"The exhibition at Harbour House reflects the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and creativity from KCC students. It’s amazing to witness how these young artists have developed their skills and their personal responses to the world around them.
Everyone at ESW would like to say a big thank you to Harbour House for providing them with the platform to share their achievements with the wider community."
Kingsbridge Community College is a co-educational secondary school and sixth form with academy status, located in Kingsbridge.
The school was initially founded in 1670 as the Kingsbridge Grammar School, providing for boarding and day pupils.