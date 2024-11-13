Modbury Gospel Singers are holding a concert on Thursday November 21 at 7.30pm at Modbury Memorial Hall.
It is free but donations are welcome.
Member Kathy Milthorp said: “We were very disappointed to hear that the fabulous Kingsbridge Food Bank had been broken into recently and thought we could do our bit to raise some much needed funds running up to the Christmas season.
“Our concert is called "Happy" and we hope that our singing in Modbury Memorial Hall will make people feel just that.”
Fellow member Hans van der Heiden said: “The singers were wonderful when I lost my wife.
“This will be a performance of both gospel songs and other favourites.”
To find out more about the choir visit: www.modburygospelsingers.org.uk.
They always welcome new members without audition.