Musician Simeon Wood is performing at Tavistock Methodist Church on Friday evening.
The performance starts at 7.30pm.
Simeon enjoys performing all over the world, playing on an ever-increasing array of unusual instruments — all with unique sounds. He said: "my work as an itinerant musician has led me to play in extraordinary venues. From caves to castles, palaces to giant redwood forests as well as the more conventional festivals, cruise ships, halls, theatres and art centres”.
When he is not on tour, Simeon is regularly commissioned to write music for television and theatre productions, commercials and audio books.
His launch of a newly invented instrument landed him an appearance on the BBC’s The One Show, the Chris Evans Breakfast show on Radio 2, and Britain’s Got Talent. Simeon’s Feeling Good concert has been described as a real mixture of styles to suit all tastes. Once critic said: "anecdotes and yarns weave their way through this relaxed and informal presentation of stunning musicianship. Simeon’s latest album presents an abundance of imaginative and beautiful arrangements."
“The blazing Celtic rhythms of Riverdance, Leonard Cohen’s sublime Hallelujah, ELO’s classic Mr Blue Sky, the delicious power ballad Never Enough from The Greatest Showman and the title track Feeling Good is a real mixture of styles to suit all tastes.
Tickets are just £8, with free entry for Under 16s, and are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk
Head to the website and simply search 'Simeon Wood'.