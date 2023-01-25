Sportiva have announced a list of all the upcoming endurance events coming to the South West through spring and summer, including information about the popular Dartmouth Triathlon weekend.
The weekend, which begins on Saturday June 10th and is returning for its 8th year, includes the triathlon race as well as the increasingly popular 750m and 1500m sea swims.
The Dartmouth swim occurs on June 10th, and the Dartmouth aqua bike and Triathlon takes place on June 11th.
Sportiva say of the Triathlon event: “The triathlon starts with a stunning swim in the clear waters of Blackpool Sands. Then it’s onto the bike for the stunning out and back ride via Slapton, which features Devon’s flattest road. You finish with an out & back run up the picturesque Blackpool Valley Road (used in our first ever running of the event in 2014) following a stream gently rising up to the turn. By creating a second ‘bike drop’ transition on the other side of the A379 we are able to eliminate the road crossing from the race.
“As part of the Dartmouth Triathlon weekend we are offering you a chance to do a 1500m or 750m swim in the stunning clear water of Blackpool Sands in Devon.”
Sportiva work to put together sports events for everyone to enjoy.
They say: “Our mission is to deliver excellent endurance sports events to a wide range of ages & abilities. Our events include triathlons & duathlons, open water swimming, gravel and road cycling sportives & road & trail running races. We work hard on delivering excellent events.”
Their events page boasts a multitude of races spanning the South Hams, from Torquay to Paignton, and includes triathlons, duathlons, open water swims, trail races, cycle sportives gravel rides.
For the swims, there are certain kit requirements that athletes need to meet. This swim usually requires a wetsuit as the water temperature is likely to be below 14C, but experienced open water swimmers who wish to swim skins can email Sportiva.
The prices to enter the Triathlon vary from £45 to £75, and the Dartmouth swim ranges from £29 to £39, depending on length. You can register online or find out more about the races at sportivaevents.co.uk