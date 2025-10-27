Business owners Hazel Donovan and Trevor Tilbury said they were left heartbroken after a car collided with the front of their building in Kingsbridge.
Trevor Tilbury, partner of Hazel Donovan, said they were enjoying a quiet Sunday afternoon in their lounge when they suddenly heard screeching tyres and smashing glass at around 3.20 pm on Sunday, October 26.
According onlookers the car had been parked in the loading bay opposite the shop. Mr Tilbury said both the driver and the driver’s partner were devastated after the incident.
Mr Tilbury and Ms Donovan also praised local builder Mark Hamilton for making the shop safe, using Acrow props to secure the front entrance of the building. Mr Tilbury said: “We can’t praise Mark enough for his quick response in helping us to reopen the shop safely.”
Mr Tilbury also praised the community for rallying around them after the incident.
The couple said they were particularly saddened that the 130 year old gold leaf and glass have cracked above the door and window.
A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a car in collision with a shop on Fore Street, Kingsbridge, at around 3.25pm on Sunday, October 26.”
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The road was closed for a time until the car was recovered. The driver has been reported to court for driving without due care. Police said the road was cleared shortly before 4 pm."
Comments
