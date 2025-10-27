Totnes Renewable Energy Society (TRESOC) has been awarded a £50,000 grant from the Community Energy Fund to develop 100kW of community-owned roof-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) at Dart Marine Park, Steamers Quay, marking its first new community solar installation since the end of the feed-in tariff scheme.
The project, developed in partnership with South Hams District Council (SHDC) who own the site, will enable local residents to invest directly in renewable energy through a community share offer planned for Spring 2026.
Shareholders will receive interest payments, ensuring profits support the local economy while delivering affordable clean energy to the area.
Electricity generated from the solar installation will be sold at discounted rates to tenants at Dart Marine Park, with surplus energy supplied to Energy Local Totnes (ELT), an innovative local energy club for buying and selling locally generated renewable electricity.
The club, which celebrated its first anniversary this month, has already demonstrated significant impact, saving members an average of 28.5 per cent on energy bills and retaining £12,011 within the local economy.
Cllr John Birch, South Hams District Council's Executive Member responsible for Economic Development said: "South Hams District Council welcomed the opportunity of working with TRESOC on the forward-thinking Community Energy Project at Steamer Quay in Totnes.
Sally Murrall-Smith, Managing Director of TRESOC, said: “Since the government's feed-in tariff ended, low electricity prices have made it impossible for us to develop new community solar projects.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with South Hams District Council on this initiative, and we hope this is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration as we work together to create a fairer, greener energy system for our community."
The £50,000 grant will fund legal and technical work with the council, as well as the administration and delivery of the community share offer, making renewable energy investment accessible to local residents.
Energy Local Totnes aims to save members between 10-30 per cent on annual energy bills.
