Police are growing increasingly concerned for Jack Pillar, who was reported missing from Totnes last week.
34-year-old Jack was last seen leaving his home in the Bridgetown area at around 1.28am on Wednesday October 22.
They have been carrying out searches since to confirm where he went from there, to help them progress their enquiries.
If you live in that area or were in the area in the early hours of 22 and have dash-cam, doorbell or and CCTV cameras they urge you to check them and report anything relevant to them.
They are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant footage in the Babbage Road Industrial Estate area and Steamer Quay car park and encourage local residents to check any outbuildings, sheds, garages and gardens.
Jack would likely be travelling on foot or may have got public transport.
He also has links to the Exeter and Paignton areas.
He is described as around 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark Go Ape jacket, grey cotton shorts, white socks and white or light-coloured trainers.
If you see Jack or know of his whereabouts please contact police on 999, quoting log number 140 of October 22.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.