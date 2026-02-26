South West Devon’s MP Rebecca Smith has been contacted by concerned constituents about the proposed closure of the road linking Hercules Road in Sherford with Plympton Hill.
This route is one of the most direct connections between Sherford and Plympton, providing daily access to schools, healthcare, shopping, and other essential services.
Closing it would likely divert traffic onto Deep Lane and Haye Road, both of which already experience congestion, particularly at peak times.
Miss Smith said: “I am conscious of the pressures at the Ridgeway/Deep Lane junction and the wider challenges faced by the surrounding road network.
“Discussions about the future of this road link have been ongoing as part of the wider Sherford development plans, and it has long been recognised that changes may be considered.
“It has also been suggested that the proposal aims, in part, to reduce traffic through the Plympton St Maurice Conservation Area.
There is currently a formal consultation being undertaken by the Department for Transport in relation to the proposed stopping-up order (Ref NATTRAN/SW/S247/6207), and anyone may object by stating their reasons in writing to the Secretary of State at [email protected] or to the National Transport Casework Team, PO Box 1393, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE99 5FQ, quoting the reference above.
Objections must be received by midnight on March 23.
Miss Smith added: “I have written to South Hams District Council to clarify the status of the proposal, emphasise the importance of considering local views, and request details of the traffic modelling and impact assessments that have been undertaken.
“I will also be meeting with the relevant parties when I am back in the constituency and I will, of course, keep you all updated as soon as I have any more information.”
Comments
