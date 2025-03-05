A sex offender has been jailed after being convicted of the sexual abuse of a child in Ivybridge.
Samuel Netley, 32, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court after pleading guilty mid-trial to four counts of sexual activity with a child, and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
Netley, who has resided at numerous addresses across Devon and Cornwall and previously been convicted of child sex offences, was sentenced to an extended jail term of 10 years and eight months, of which five years will be on an extended licence.
He must also serve the sex offenders’ register for life.
In addition, a restraining order was put in place to protect the victim.
The court heard how in 2019, police received a call from the victim’s mother, stating that her daughter, who at the time was under the age of 16, had been abused by an older man after he befriended her on Snapchat.
Netley, who lied about his age, sent inappropriate pictures to the victim and went on to meet her in woods, where he physically abused her after pressuring her.
Netley’s offending and grooming of the victim was uncovered following extensive examination of mobile phones.
Investigating officer DC Simon Cooper said: “We feel so proud of the victim in this case, a victim Samuel Netley targeted because she was a vulnerable child.
“It took tremendous courage for her to come forward and report these offences and to help us find a predator hidden behind lies and mobile phones.
“The sentence delivered shows how seriously we deal with sexual offences against children, and I am certain that the lives of many young girls have been protected for years to come.
“I hope with this positive outcome, more victims of crime will feel able to come forward and work with the police, together we can ensure dangerous offenders like Netley are brought to justice.”
Victims of sexual abuse can visit victimcare-dc.org for support, or call Victim Support on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.