A retired criminal defence solicitor from Plymouth — who used his professional status to sexually assault vulnerable clients — has been jailed for 13 years.
Alan Harris, 72, of Thorn Park, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, February 25, following a five-week trial.
He was convicted of 10 sexual offences against seven victims — six male and one female — spanning nearly three decades between 1988 and 2015.
The court heard that Harris, a well-known figure in the local legal community, targeted young people with complex backgrounds who were "desperately dependent" on his legal expertise.
Presiding judge Her Honour Judge Angela Morris told Harris: “There is no greater fall from grace than this.”
While Harris had been regarded as a "well-respected local solicitor," the judge noted there was a "darker side to his character."
She described his actions as a "gross breach of trust of the most serious kind," noting that he had a duty of care toward clients who were "easy targets" for his own sexual gratification.
“You were supposed to be there to help them navigate the criminal justice system, not sexually abuse them in the midst of it,” Judge Morris added.
The investigation revealed that many of the assaults occurred during private legal consultations, moments intended for confidential advice.
The majority of the offences took place in the cells at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court and within the custody suite at Charles Cross Police Station.
Other incidents occurred in private homes and in Harris’ own vehicle.
Senior Investigating Officer, Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, said Harris "arrogantly preyed" on his victims, many of whom were under the age of 21 at the time of the abuse.
“It was Harris’ job to represent his clients and ensure they were treated fairly and safely,” Ch Supt Linden said. “Instead, he abused his privileged status and the private access afforded to him to sexually assault the victims, making them think nobody would ever believe them.”
The case was the result of a "protracted and complex" investigation into non-recent offences.
Harris, who retired in 2016 following a referral to the Solicitors Regulation Authority, had denied all charges but was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault and five sexual assaults.
The prosecution successfully argued that Harris traded on the "utter dependence" of his clients. Because of their traumatic backgrounds and involvement with the law, Harris believed they were powerless to speak out.
Devon and Cornwall Police acknowledged that the private nature of solicitor-client meetings — a fundamental legal right — was the very thing Harris exploited.
Ch Supt Linden praised the "tenacity, patience and strength" of the victims.
He issued a statement to anyone who may have suffered similar abuse: “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your background is or how long ago it happened; if you are a victim of a sexual offence we will listen to you.”
Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the police via their website or by calling 101, quoting log 369 of 5/11/25.
