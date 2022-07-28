School leavers gifted books by Rotarians

A Rotary spokesperson said: “On the final day of their last year at primary school, a day of farewells to Year Six classmates and teachers who’d been part of their lives since the age of five, 66 young people from five schools in the area received a gift from the Rotary Club of Dartmouth. A book that will hopefully serve as a memory of those days now past, but also something that will serve them well as they progress to secondary education.”