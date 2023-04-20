Nerissa Buckley, Senior Chef Trainer at Chefs in Schools, is heading up the expansion. Nerissa said: “When we hire a chef, obviously they know how to cook but they’re not used to cooking for hundreds of hungry children. We prepare them for the brutal honesty of all these little people who literally have no filter. It is a bit of an eye opener. You’ve got 300 critics, every day! But also when you get it right, the feedback is incredible. You can’t beat a child running up and giving you a high five with a smile on their face, excited to see you for lunch. I mean, no critic is going to give you that!”