In August we told you the story of 31-year-old former Totnes resident Sarah Meredith who was waiting for a life saving liver transplant.
Sarah has Cystic Fibrosis and Alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency disease both of which are life-limiting.
After a three-year wait and during Organ Donation Week Sarah received her new liver but she’s had pneumonia and won’t be out of the woods for six months.
Sarah’s mother Catherine Meredith moved with her daughter to Cambridge to be closer to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where the transplants are performed.
Meanwhile, the results of the “Alright My Liver?” pilot liver screening programme underscore the critical importance of community-based liver screening. The findings indicate that nearly 1 in 10 individuals identified as high risk screened in the South West were found to have liver damage, underscoring the pressing need for early detection of liver disease.
Launched in 2022, as one of the first NHSE community liver health check schemes, “Alright My Liver?” led by the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) and supported by the Somerset, Wiltshire, Avon & Gloucestershire (SWAG) cancer alliance, is at the forefront of combatting the alarming rise in liver cirrhosis, advanced liver disease cases.
Liver cirrhosis, a silent but deadly condition, has now become a leading cause of death among 35-49 year-olds in the UK. It often goes undiagnosed for years, leading to potentially fatal complications such as liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) and gastrointestinal bleeding. The primary risk factors include alcohol use, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and viral hepatitis, with individuals facing deprivation being four times more likely to experience premature death from liver disease.
Dr Annie Archer, Hepatology Specialty Registrar, and a driving force behind “Alright My Liver?” at UHBW, shared her thoughts on the groundbreaking initiative: “The team at Alright My Liver? is delighted to be able to offer early detection in the South West. We have seen too many people suffer the late complications of liver disease, and we want to change this.’’
To find out about donating a liver you can call 0300 1232323.