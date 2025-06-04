An Open Gardens weekend at the Sandridge Park estate in Stoke Gabriel, held on Saturday May 31 and Sunday June 1 was a resounding success, raising an incredible £18,500 in support of LandWorks, a local rehabilitation and resettlement charity.
Over the two-day event, visitors explored 10 acres of beautifully restored formal gardens, walled gardens, orchards, and woodland walks on the 110-acre estate overlooking the River Dart.
The historic estate, once owned by Sir Walter Raleigh and later developed by renowned architect John Nash, provided a stunning backdrop for the fundraising event.
Attendees enjoyed homemade teas and cakes, picnics on the lawns, and the opportunity to purchase handcrafted items made by LandWorks participants, with all proceeds contributing to the charity. The amount raised included entrance fees, product sales and a generous donation of £5,000 in match funding.
Mark and Rosemary Yallop, owners of Sandridge Park and organisers of the event, said:
"We were delighted that the weekend was such a success.
The enthusiasm of the LandWorks team was infectious and it was lovely to see so many visitors of all ages enjoying the garden and grounds to the full in the summer sunshine."
Chris Parsons, LandWorks Director, added:
"It was an incredible weekend.
The funds raised will make a significant difference in our efforts to provide support and training to individuals leaving prison or at risk of prison. We are immensely grateful to Mark and Rosemary and to everyone who contributed to this successful event."
LandWorks, based on the Dartington Hall estate near Totnes, offers a supported route back into employment and the community for people leaving prison or serving community sentences.
The charity's programme involves work-based placements in market gardening, pottery, and woodworking, alongside counselling and practical assistance to aid resettlement and reduce reoffending.
For more information about LandWorks visit www.landworks.org.uk
