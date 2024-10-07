Kevin White, originally from Hope Cove, has just completed a 300-mile walk from Plymouth to Winchester to raise funds and awareness for Samaritans.
Kevin,64, started his walk on September 14 and reached Winchester by October 1.
Kevin grew up in Malborough, Galmpton and Hope Cove before leaving Devon to pursue his career, first as a musician and later as a cabinet maker.
He began volunteering as a listener for the Samaritans after one of his daughter's closest friends tragically took her life when she was just 17 years old.
Kevin said: "In my time volunteering, I have seen, first hand, the power of simply listening to people who are struggling to cope.
"Today's world can be an overwhelming place, and Samaritans volunteers are there for anyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
“Being there without judgement for those who are struggling to reach out, by offering the simple human act of listening, is one of the most powerful things I can give back to the world,” he added.
So, far Kevin has raised £6,000 for the Samaritans and has exceeded his original JustGiving target of £4,000 by 113 per cent.
If you would like to donate you can visit Kevin's JustGiving page here: https://justgiving.com/page/link-up-listen-up
The volunteer listeners of the Samaritans are available to take phone calls from people in crisis across the UK 24 hours a day, every day. Samaritans can be reached by calling 116 123 (freephone), via email at [email protected] or at www.samaritans.org.