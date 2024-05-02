Sally Tyler is aiming to raise £630 for her 630 mile trek along the South West coast path.
She said: “I have chosen to raise money for Hope Cove Lifeboat because I spend a lot of time at Hope Cove and it is a cause very close to my heart.
“My son-in-law volunteers on the lifeboat and the volunteers are on call 24/7 to go out in all winds and weather's to assist and rescue anyone and everyone.”
Hope Cove Life Boat was formed in 2011 to save lives in Bigbury Bay.
They cover from Soar Mill Cove across to Mothecombe and the mouth of the River Erme.
They work with the RNLI, HM Coastguard, Devon Air Ambulance and other services but are a completely independent lifeboat, not part of a larger organisation.
Each year the Hope Cove Life Boat is called to around 30 “shouts” and since 2011 have saved hundreds of lives.