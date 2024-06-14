Sally Tyler is walking the length of the South West Coast Path to raise funds for Hope Cove Life Boat.
The path is 630 miles and she’s doing it in one go.
She’s battled torrential rain, howling winds, step climbs and descents, and even Cornish pasties on her epic journey.
Show Sally your support, and help keep the lifeboat afloat all in one go.
She said: “I have chosen to raise money for Hope Cove Lifeboat because I spend a lot of time in Hope Cove and it is a cause very close to my heart.
“My son-in-law volunteers on the lifeboat and the volunteers are on call 24/7 to go out in all winds and weather's to assist and rescue anyone and everyone.”
As of 14-6-24 Sally had raised £1,300 (including Gift Aid).