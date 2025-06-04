Dart RNLI volunteers were called out after a 999 call from a yacht in difficulty between Dartmouth and Brixham.
The Atlantic B Class headed out in a slight swell and located a 28-foot vessel with engine failure.
The crew discovered the two men on board had only bought the boat that day, and were on their first voyage from Brixham to Dartmouth when the engine cut out and they couldn’t restart, and the boat became a navigational hazard.
The Dart volunteers managed to fix a line, and the yacht was towed in to Dartmouth and handed over to the Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority.
Helm Lee said: “Luckily on this occasion the mobile phone worked when they needed help.
“If they had been further out, that might have been different.”
