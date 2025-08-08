A much-loved historic property in Kingswear has been sold, raising concerns in the community about the future of affordable housing in the village.
The Priory, a Grade II-listed building with a 16th-century gateway, was gifted to the South Hams District Council in 1980 by Leonora Carlow. The gift came with the clear intention that the property be used for the benefit of the Kingswear community, particularly for social housing.
The property was transferred to Tor Homes, now LiveWest, in 1999. Since then, Kingswear Parish Council (KPC) says the village has seen a loss of former social housing properties to private ownership, with no new affordable homes built in their place.
The council would very much like to find a way to rectify this.
Kingswear Parish Council said: "With the increasing number of holiday lets in our area, it is becoming increasingly difficult for families or long-term residents to purchase or rent an affordable home in our Parish."
A condition of the sale is that the proceeds be used to provide affordable housing in Kingswear, or in Dartmouth if no suitable opportunity can be found in the village. KPC has stressed that it does not want to see the funds used elsewhere in the district.
KPC and the district council are keenly aware of the need for affordable housing and want to ensure that the Kingswear community:
· has provision for those who wish to live there,
· and the funds are used to benefit the Kingswear community.
The council is now seeking a formal meeting with LiveWest and South Hams District Council, alongside residents, to discuss how the proceeds will be used and to push for new affordable housing in Kingswear.
KPC added: "We feel it is vitally important that the proceeds of sale remain in Kingswear and be used for their original purpose of social housing."
They also extended a warm welcome to the Priory’s new owners, wishing them “many happy days” in their new home.
