Pupils at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have been developing essential life and workplace skills thanks to a new partnership with the award-winning Rise Programme, delivered by The Talent Foundry and championed by ICAEW Chartered Accountants.
This term, 60 students participated in a dynamic Rise workshop, designed to highlight the core skills and attributes young people already possess and can continue to build on during their school journey
Delivered in collaboration with professionals from Rise’s partner organisations, the sessions encouraged students to work collaboratively on curriculum-linked challenges that fostered confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving, skills directly aligned with both academic success and future career readiness.
The programme, which is offered free to schools across the country with a focus on rural communities, aims to level the playing field for young people from all backgrounds.
It supports the belief that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive, regardless of where they live.
Dartmouth Academy looks forward to continuing its work with The Talent Foundry and Rise in the 2025/26 academic year, expanding these valuable experiences to more pupils
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
"We are incredibly proud to offer our students opportunities like the Rise Programme.
“It helps them to see the value of the skills they’re developing every day at school and gives them the confidence to dream bigger about their future pathways.”
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
"Our role isn’t just to help students choose a career, but to empower them with the skills, confidence, and knowledge to navigate an ever-changing world of work. This workshop supported that."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"Our mission is to ensure equity of opportunity and excellence for all. Programmes like Rise align perfectly with our values, bringing together education, industry, and ambition to empower young people across our communities."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.