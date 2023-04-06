Competition was fierce at the first local gig regatta of the season on the beautiful River Dart on Saturday with Salcombe scooping second place overall.
With spring in full swing and the sun shining, Dart Gig Club’s 2023 regatta was hailed a huge success by the organisers.
Eleven clubs competed from Appledore, Britannia Royal Naval College, Brixham, Cattewater, Dartmouth, Exmouth, Paignton, Rame, Salcombe, Teignmouth and Yealm.
The three-kilometre racing course began just below the Higher Ferry, stretched out towards Dartmouth Castle, across to Kingswear and then turned back to the finish line opposite Dartmouth Yacht Club.
Dart Gig Club chairwoman Peta Chivers said: “Dartmouth is the first gig regatta of the season and a great chance to test out the crews who will be racing in The Scillies Championships in May and, of course, to eye up the local competition.
“There were lots of races covering all ages from 11 to nearly 80 years of age. Competition was fierce with everyone bringing their A game on the day.
“Many rowers having raced many times before, raring to push their crews and prove if all the training will pay off, while many others having never raced before, harnessing their nerves and learning for the first time what it feels like to be part of something so exciting.”
