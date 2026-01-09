Parkol Marine Engineering has been awarded the contract to build a 15.58-metre workboat for Salcombe Harbour Authority.
The vessel’s purpose is service and maintenance of the moorings and infrastructure within control of Salcombe Harbour Authority.
The Harbour is an expansive and very busy eco-port, set in one of the most picturesque locations of South West England.
This is Parkol’s first project in partnership with Walker Marine Design Ltd. – Southampton-based naval architecture and consultancy business, specialist in the design of high-speed vessels for the commercial, leisure, and defence sectors.
Work began in December in Whitby and it is expected to be completed this August.
Parkol Marine Engineering is a UK-based shipbuilder and repairer specializing in custom steel and aluminum fishing and workboats, offering design, fabrication, new builds, major refits, maintenance, and dry dock services.
