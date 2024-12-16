The Salcombe RNLI Family have celebrated the festive season.
Thursday saw 30 members of the Fundraising Crew enjoying a Christmas lunch at The Kings Arms.
This year has proved to be one of the busiest for the fundraisers ever, with many events celebrating the 200th anniversary year of the RNLI.
The biggest has been the Salcombe Field of Light, a huge undertaking with more than 150 supporters.
Friday it was the turn of the Sea Going Crew to enjoy the Christmas festivities at the Winking Prawn.
With fifty members of the crew along with their partners enjoying the evening, the Christmas party is also a chance for the crew to say thank you to their families.