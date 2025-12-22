Being a bit of a political obsessive I have seen a number of debates in both Houses of Parliament but, despite queuing up, had never got to see Prime Minister’s Questions.
This time I managed to secure a couple of tickets from my MP Rebecca Smith and with my old friend Steve Cromby who was putting me up in London we made our way through security, and passed through Westminster Hall which is the oldest part of the building having been built by William II in 1097.
It is a medieval great hall and her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II lay there in state in 2022.
It is also used for Westminster Hall Debates.
Next through St Stephen’s Hall and into the Central Lobby where we collected our tickets and watched the Speaker’s Procession.
You hear the cry: “Speeeeker!” and the procession appears with Lyndsay Hoyle centre-stage and another cry: “Hats off Strangers!” at which anyone wearing a hat, including police officers, removes them.
Next stop the Gallery and following Prayers, which are said with the public excluded, oral questions to the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Liz Kendall.
Steadily the Chamber began to fill up and at almost the same time Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch made their appearances.
At around midday Speaker Lyndsay Hoyle proclaimed: “Questions to the Prime Minister”.
The Leader of the Opposition can ask six questions followed by two from the Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey then the floor is opened for questions from anyone who catches the Speaker’s eye.
The session began with the PM paying tribute to the people had died at the Jewish Hannucha celebration at Bondi Beach.
On a happier note he said: “Mr Speaker, may I take this opportunity to wish you, all the staff in Parliament, and every Member across the House and their families a very happy Christmas?
“I have a little festive advice to those in Reform: if mysterious men from the east appear bearing gifts, this time report it to the police.”
The LOTO echos the sentiments about Bondi Beach, also wished everyone Season’s Greetings but asked: “It is the Prime Minister’s second Christmas in Downing Street, and by his own admission he is not in control.
He says that nothing happens when he pulls the levers. Does he blame himself or the levers?”
The following questions includes topics such as economic growth, unemployment, the closure of pubs and the resident doctors strike.
After PMQ’s we met Rebecca Smith in Central Lobby and she kindly took us out to the terrace by the Thames for photographs.
On the way you really get an idea of the size of the building and the number of people Rebecca knows having worked on projects including criminal justice policy as part of the Shadow Justice team in the run up to the 2010 General Election and with former SW Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter.
On the way out we were lucky enough to see the Speaker’s Christmas Carol Service.
The first PMQs of 2026 are on Wednesday January 7.
