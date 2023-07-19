A spokesperson for the event said: “We look forward to welcoming you all to the SYC Regatta from August 6 to 11 2023.
“We hope that the thought of summer sailing, fantastic racing, our SYC friendly welcome, golden beaches, the superbly located Yacht Club Terrace high above the race course with exceptional viewing of the racing, and the fun ‘Après Sail’ social life will all encourage you to take part in this annual event.”
“We encourage all dinghy sailors to base themselves on Mill Bay Beach for the week and will offer a trolley transfer service at the beginning and end of the week.
“SYC looks forward to welcoming members and visitors alike to its 2023 Regatta.”
The event is being sponsored by Salcombe Gin.