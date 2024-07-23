In 2024, most of us fuss over taking the perfect "Instagram shot" to upload online, so Cotswold Outdoor set out to unveil which locations in the UK we're snapping pictures of the most.
Their new study highlights the UK's Most Instagrammable Countryside Locations, and encourages Brits and tourists alike to visit the UK's more rural destinations instead just exploring cities which tend to get more mainstream recognition.
Devon was the top location overall for natural beauty, according to the findings and the county’s countryside spots are Instagrammed more than any other location in the UK
In total, there were 8.2 million unique posts for rural locations in Devon, more than any other county.
Salcombe leads the study with 277,974 Instagram hashtags, spotlighting its vibrant coastal charm and artistic streets.
Not only was it the most snapped town in Devon, but it was also the most picturesque location overall beating out all other castles, country estates, walkways and nature reserves.
A spokesperson for Cotswold Outdoor explained the importance of travel companies encouraging tourism towards countryside destinations like Kent, and not just cities:“Smaller towns and sites in the UK receive nowhere near as much financial investment as larger cities do. The local businesses in those areas like the ones in Salcombe rely greatly on tourists and visitors driving through them in order to thrive, so it’s really important that as a nation we highlight the beauty and significance of our lesser known destinations too.”