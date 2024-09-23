The fifth annual Salcombe Live Festival returns next weekend, promising to be one of the biggest events in the diary this year for the South Hams. This year's festival will be extra special as it coincides with the Salcombe Field of Light switch-on, taking place on Saturday evening. World-renowned artist Bruce Munro will switch on his landscape installation of over 200,000 light stems, located in three fields overlooking the Salcombe estuary.
This free weekend of live entertainment will bring together famous faces from the worlds of folk, roots, R&B, Americana, and blues music, alongside stellar stand-up comedy artists and entertainers. Over 40 live performances will be held in venues across the town, including The Salcombe Gin Distillery Bar, The Kings Arms, The Ferry Inn, The Fortescue Inn, The Victoria Inn, The Devon Rum Bar, the Salcombe Harbour Hotel, and the headline show at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday evening.
The festival is expected to be a big hit with the local community and attract visitors from far and wide looking for a coastal autumn weekend break with a difference.
The rich and varied musical acts, many of which regularly feature on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music, include the folk hero dubbed “the future of folk music,” John Smith; Grammy award-winning songwriter and vocalist Daisy Chute; BBC Gospel Choir of the Year 2024 finalists The Soul of the City; local festival favourites the Busketeers, fresh from their summer Boardmasters appearance; Sam Evans, a BBC Introducing Stage artist at this year’s Glastonbury festival; blues legend Eddie Martin – known as the “Ambassador of British Blues,” whose songs have graced TV and film soundtracks; Ezio, formed in 1990, who remains “one of the best live bands it is possible to see”; and the critically acclaimed Beatles Dub Club, who will play on Friday night.
On Saturday, October 6, the Harbour Hotel will host an exciting evening of comedy at 8 PM, headlined by Laura Lexx. Known for her performances on BBC’s Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week, and Celebrity Mastermind, Laura will be joined by Ollie Horn, a regular at prestigious comedy festivals, and Eva Bindeman, a rising star recently featured on BBC1 for the New Comedy Awards and winner of the Leicester Mercury Comedy Award. The night will be compered by Andrew White, a fast-rising stand-up praised for his engaging persona. Tickets for this comedy event are available for £12.50 on the Salcombe Live website.
The festival concludes with a special performance by acclaimed artist John Smith on Sunday, October 6, at 7 PM at Holy Trinity Church. Smith, who has garnered over 100 million Spotify streams and played worldwide, will be supported by Plymouth singer-songwriter Jamie Yost, known for his hit single “Runaway.” Tickets for this finale are priced at £22.50. Steve Frame, Chair of the festival committee, highlighted the event’s community spirit and the importance of supporting the RNLI, underscoring Salcombe's beautiful coastal setting for this unique festival experience.