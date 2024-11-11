Salcombe History Society’s 2025 Calendar is now on sale.
The calendar is printed on high quality glossy paper and every month features beautiful large images of Salcombe. An ideal present for anyone who loves Salcombe.
Stay organised in 2025 and enjoy some fantastic images from Salcombe’s past.
The calendar can be found for sale at Ashby’s of Salcombe, Bonningtons Salcombe, Salcombe Information Centre, Salcombe Maritime Museum and at the Spar on Loring Road. Also available to buy online.
A spokesperson for the Salcombe History Society said: “We’d really like to thank our sponsors: Luscombe May, Fred Inch and the Claire Louise, Salcombe Maritime Museum, The Kings Arms Salcombe, Bowers Wines & Spirits Salcombe, The Salcombe Coffee Company, Salcombe Information Centre, The Winking Prawn Beach Cafe & BBQ, Marchand Petit, Maha-Bharat Indian Restaurant Kingsbridge and Cafe Asia Kingsbridge.”