The Salcombe Gin Beach Rugby was a huge success this year.

All in aid of the RNLI, the event has become a must in peoples calendars each year.

The teams, sponsors and volunteer organisers raised over £6,100 for the RNLI.

This year was bigger and better than ever with a full beach of teams, fantastic raffle prizes and an evening BBQ and DJ provided by our friends at the Harbour Beach Club.

It could not have worked without Matt Powell, David Flatman, Angus Lugsdin, their referees and the volunteers from the RNLI.

You can still support the RNLI in their 200th Year by sponsoring and dedicating a light at the amazing Field of Light:https://salcombefieldoflight.com

The event continues until January 10 2025.

Salcombe RNLI are based at Custom House Quay, Salcombe TQ8 8BZ.

You can call them on 01548 842158 or e-mail:[email protected]