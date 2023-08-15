A Salcombe footpath is set to be closed until January 12 next year.
Footpath Number 40 runs from Lantern Cottage to Quayside Cottage..
Devon County Council say that: ‘No persons shall proceed on the section of the affected path except for access to land or premises on or adjacent to that length of path. The order will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the sooner.’
The footpath has been closed in the interests of public safety.
You can get more information by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/3kwsjzk4 or calling Public Rights of Way on 0345 1551004.